Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has issued an order to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for creating communal hatred between Hindus and Muslims via social media. The court issued the order based on casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed’s complaint.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule in his order said, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon a comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. A thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

As per Mumbai Mirror, Munnawarali Sayyed sought that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to be booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (Deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A Sedition.

Sayyed in his complaint alleged that the Queen actress’ tweets, wherein she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir, were found inciting communal hatred among Hindus and Muslims. The plaintiff, who claimed to have worked with eminent film directors, said that the actress should be investigated to gather her real motive behind her alleged tweets.

The report further stated that Sayyed alleged that Kangana Ranaut has been continuously defaming the Bollywood industry as a hub of nepotism and favouritism. She also painted people working in the industry as “drug addicts, communally biased people, murderers etc. through her tweets from her official Twitter handle and TV interviews, creating a very bad image of Bollywood in the minds of common people.”

Munnawarali Sayyed also cited a few more tweets as an example. He alleged that the tweets she sent were in reference to the lynching of Hindu Sadhus at Palghar, and calling BMC as “BABUR SENA”. “Kangana is creating divisions between Hindu Artistes and Muslim Artistes….is maliciously bringing religion in almost,” his complaint reads, as reported by the publication.

As for calling Mumbai as PoK, in his complaint, he alleged that Mumbai is the “safest city in the world where a women’s safety is of utmost importance.” “I say that the said tweet is made maliciously to create disaffection towards Maharashtra Government by falsely defaming Mumbai which is the capital of Maharashtra and commercial capital of Maharashtra,” he said in his complaint.

