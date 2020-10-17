Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan WARNS Trolls & We Hail For The Bold Step!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is finally opening up on all the trolls. Amid several mishappen in Bollywood, star kids have turned into a constant target. We recently even saw it happening with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. But it seems they’ve had enough and won’t remain tight-lipped anymore.

If one remembers, Suhana Khan recently shared some of the trolls. From mocking her skin colour to slamming her for skin correction (which she never did) – SRK’s daughter was told all mean things. There were comments even calling her a ‘chudail.’ Ira recently shared a post promoting mental health awareness. A certain section of social media did not spare her either.

For the unversed, Ira Khan recently confessed that she is clinically depressed. She shared a video where she shared, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

Ira Khan in the video continued, “I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I’ve thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?”

Despite the motivating post, Ira was mercilessly trolled. The Euripides’ Medea director has now set the records straight. She has threatened the trolls if they continue being so mean to her.

Aamir Khan’s daughter took to her Instagram story and conducted a poll on what she does with the hateful comments. 56% of the users voted that she should delete the hate comments. After which, Khan wrote, “For my posts on mental health: If you’re hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts.

Check out her Insta story below:





Meanwhile, recently Ira Khan shared her bucket list. Apart from directing a film, she shared she wanted to be a tattoo artist. So, she fulfilled that dream and shared a picture of her art.

