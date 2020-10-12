Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently on World Mental Health Day took to social media and talked about her condition. Ira posted a video in which she opened up how she is battling depression for 4 years.

Advertisement

The note she posted along with the video read as saying, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together.

There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

Ever since the video came out, it has been going viral on social media. So much so that even Kangana Ranaut decided to share it and talk about it. The Panga actress shared the video on her Twitter account and talked about how it’s difficult for broken families children. She wrote, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important.”

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020 Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana wrote also indirectly slammed Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day. Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to encourage everyone for supporting Mental Health. However, without taking Deepika’s name, she took a dig at her. Kangana who shared a video clip of her film Judgementall Hai Kya indirectly alleged the star for bringing it down.

She wrote, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay”

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

If you have followed Kangana in past some time, you know that she has alleged Deepika Padukone for ‘running depression ki dukaan’. It is also a known fact that Deepika Padukone’s TLLL foundation in a series of tweets had criticised Judgementall Hai Kya when it was titled Mental Hai Kya. “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.” the tweets read as saying.

It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. (1/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019 Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

Must Read: Kunal Kamra To Kangana Ranaut: “Ma’am Bijli Gayi Idhar Par Fuse Aapka Kyon Udd Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube