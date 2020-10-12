It seems like the feud between Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut is not ending anytime soon. Getting added to this dynamic is Kunal Kamra who recently conducted a podcast with Raut. Now Kangana has reacted to the same and even took a dig at them referring to Mumbai’s power failure that happened this morning. Kunal’s reply meanwhile is viral over the internet.

Mumbai this morning faced a widespread power failure due to a failure in the grid. It is being said that the shut down is due to Tata’s incoming power supply failure. Local trains between Churchgate to Vasai came to a standstill, and the people were left in the dark.

Reacting to it is Kangana Ranaut, who also took a dig at Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut referring to their podcast. She wrote, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क…….कंगना”. she shared a picture of Kamra and Sanjay holding a toy bulldozer in their hands.

The tweet reached Kunal Kamra, who questioned her why she is so outraged about the city’s power failure. In his viral tweet, he wrote, “Ma’am bijli gayi idhar par fuse aapka kyon udd raha hai”.

Ma’am bijli gayi idhar par fuse aapka kyon udd raha hai 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uevSsL7X7n — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020

Earlier, when Kunal Kamra had announced his podcast episode with Sanjay Raut and said it was the best one till now, Kangana Ranaut had called him out. She described the podcast a mockery of the illegal demolition of her house.

“Even though I faced massive harassment financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra government’s incompetence and political innocence stand exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

Even though I faced massive harassment,financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra government’s incompetence and political innocence stands exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them. https://t.co/VYpUxtawxC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently got back on the sets of her film Thalaivi. She announced this with some stills from the sets where she can be seen dressed as Jayalalithaa. She wrote, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this worl, but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi”.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

