Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Look From Siddharth Anand’s Film REVEALED & There Maybe A Similarity With Don 2!

Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans anticipate for a very long time now. After the Zero debacle, the actor had been searching for a perfect script. A lot of filmmakers including Raj & DK, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar amongst others approached him. The actor has narrowed down on 3 projects and the one making the most noise is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.

Advertisement

A grand announcement was expected to take place this year. YRF’s 50th anniversary was the moment all SRK fans were looking forward to. However, owing to the pandemic and all the mess around Bollywood – that did not happen. Albeit, it is rumoured that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have already signed the film alongside Shah Rukh.

Advertisement

Now, if the latest updates are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is growing his hair all over again. If one remembers his epic entry scene in Don 2, there may be a lot in common in case of a look in Pathan. Recently, SRK was seen in a beard and full-grown hair look while cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Guess that was a hint enough for his massive fan base.

A source close to Pinkvilla reveals the same as, “The Siddharth Anand directorial will have Shah Rukh Khan sport several looks and in one portion of the action thriller, he will have longer hair. That’s also the reason why he’s growing his hair at this moment.”

But when is the grand announcement happening? Revealing it all, the source adds, “Initially, the plan was to shoot the film in several exotic locations abroad. But now, because of the pandemic, that won’t be a feasible idea. So, they are still checking in on a few locations where filming would be easier. But primarily, the majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai following all safety protocols. Sets are being erected and a lot of the high-end adrenaline-pumping stunts will be shoot on the green screen. They wanted to go on floors in October, but now it will finally kickstart in November.”

Well, the wait is going to be worth it. And that’s exactly what is keeping all the Shah Rukh Khan fans sane till now.

Must Read: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan & Sajid Looked Up At The Moon Feeling Wajid Is Watching Them – EMOTIONAL Moment From Radhe’s Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube