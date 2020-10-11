Divyendu Sharma On Boycott Mirzapur 2 Trend: "Bahar Nikal Ke Mat Bol Dena Logo Ke Saamne, Bahut Padegi"

The trailer of Mirzapur 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles, released a couple of days ago and it has been trending on social media ever since. But not all the trends are positive. A section of netizens have started a social media trend demanding the boycott of the show.

The hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 started trending on Twitter soon after the trailer released a few days ago. Now Divyendu, who plays Munna Tripathi in the show, has reacted to them and said such trends should not bother the cast, crew or fans of the show.

Divyendu Sharma told IANS, “It didn’t bother me a lot. They don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. They should stop such stupidity. It’s just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love ‘Mirzapur’. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them.”

“Bahar nikal ke mat bol dena logo ke saamne… bahut padegi tumko (Don’t utter such things in the open… you will be thrashed),” Divyendu Sharma quipped.

The trend was started by a section of netizens to express their disappointment over an old tweet of actor Ali Fazal who had posted his opinion during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment) protests. The netizens demanding a boycott of the show are obviously not happy about Fazal’s opinion in the matter.

The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and became popular. While interacting with Divyendu Sharma, the young artiste spoke about how his life changed after the success of season one.

“It’s been an overwhelming experience. I cannot describe in words. Wherever I go — especially in Uttar Pradesh (setting of the show) — people come up to me and greet me as Munna bhaiya. It’s so heartening to receive so much love and fame,” he added.

It’s was not easy for Divyendu Sharma to ace the role of the antagonist that Munna is. He recalled, “Munna is a dark and intense character. The character is a troubled soul, and playing such a role needs a lot of understanding. It was quite challenging. Also, sometimes playing such dark roles can take a toll on you. So, it becomes important to take a break and get out of that zone. After finishing the shoot, I always tried not to talk about ‘Mirzapur’ and indulged myself in peaceful activity,”

Before his dark role in the show, Divyendu had done lighter roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Chashme Baddoor and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

