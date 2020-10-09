Mirzapur 2 BOYCOTT: Ali Fazal Says, "Are We At The Mercy Of A Trend?"

Whenever there’s a release of something very popular, the internet tends to divide itself into two parts. Mirzapur 2 is finally coming, and some of those who were waiting for its trailer with bated breath are now demanding to boycott it. Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Bhaiyya, has opened up about the whole ‘boycott’ culture on social media.

All of the opposition started when Ali Fazal and the producer of Mirzapur, Farhan Akhtar expressed their opinions regarding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). But Ali has a legit answer for all the trolls, and it should be noted down by many out there.

In his conversation with Times Now, Ali Fazal said, “We have to decide what is the bar we are setting. Are we at the mercy of a trend? No! I don’t look at art in that way. Are we at the mercy of one app that decides who will watch our show and who will not? No, I think this has really gone down. I mean if you are really talking about trends, I never saw any trends related to farmers – there have been protests everywhere across our country.”

He also added, “But I wouldn’t say that it’s not an important story, it’s the most important story. Pandemic suddenly has become the last story on everybody’s mind. It’s not trending anymore, but it’s still supposed to be the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope the people rise above that.”

On creating a space among the International titles available on the streaming platforms, Ali Fazal adds, “We are trying to create something nice. We are trying to also level with international work that is out there on those very platforms. We don’t want to be regressed by certain factions of society.”

Apart from Ali Fazal, Mirzapur 2 is loaded with an explosive cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

