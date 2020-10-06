Mirzapur 2 Trailer REACTIONS OUT! Netizens Can’t Stop Raving About Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi & Others

The question has finally been answered. Mirzapur 2 trailer released a while ago, and it is creating a storm on the internet. Is the trailer of season 2 living up to the expectations of season 1? Read on to know what netizens think about it.
The trailer of the crime drama that was released some time ago by Amazon Prime is sure to grab your attention from the first scene itself. Read on to know what netizens think of the trailer below.
Talking about the trailer of Mirzapur 2, one user on Twitter wrote, “शेर की उम्र ज्यादा है पर अभी बुढा नही हुआ है” BEENA TRIPATHI IS BACK.. Fire MIRZAPUR STORM IS COMING ON 23TH.. Eagerly waiting for this Masterpiece.. @RasikaDugal @PrimeVideoIN #Mirzapur2” Another tweeted, “Guddu bhaiya urf Langda Tyagi #Mirzapur2”
” शेर की उम्र ज्यादा है पर अभी बुढा नही हुआ है “
BEENA TRIPATHI IS BACK.. 🔥
MIRZAPUR STORM IS COMING ON 23TH.. 😍 Eagerly waiting for this Masterpiece.. ❤️@RasikaDugal@PrimeVideoIN#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/FitrFZpiYI
— Gujju Chhori 🤗 (@Ro__hit45) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2 धमाका…!!!
मिर्जापुर की गद्दी @alifazal9 गुड्डू भईया के नाम!
— Pushpendra Kumar (@143_pushpendra) October 6, 2020
सीढ़ी तो उसके लिए भी लगती 😬😬#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/1mtGCx68Ir
— b a b u 🚩 (@babu_saffron) October 6, 2020
Ab Badla v lenge aur Mirzapur v 🔥🔥🔥
Mirzapur 2🔥🔥#Mirzapur2 https://t.co/lsxAONAUcd
— b_ing_mukund (@mukundm771998) October 6, 2020
Another Twitter user wrote, “The wait is finally over, #Mirzapur2 outstanding Trailer Victory hand” While another tweeted, “Trailer dekhne ke baad lagta hai pehla season binge karna padega ab. #Mirzapur2”
The wait is finally over, #Mirzapur2
outstanding Trailer ✌️
— Rimpy Chauhan (@rimpy68658585) October 6, 2020
Bhaukaal #Mirzapur2
— Alfahad (@Alfahad16861084) October 6, 2020
Mirzapur 2 Official trailer has gained 495K Views in just 6 minutes😳😳🤩🤩#Mirzapur2 #mirzapur2trailer @YehHaiMirzapur
It is likely to break all the previous records(trailers only)
Views are frozen right now by YouTube.@alifazal9 @divyenndu @TripathiiPankaj
— Fahd Maneka (@FahdManeka) October 6, 2020
Mirzapur is baap of Indian web shows, none of that sacred games nonsense!!
#mirzapurseason2#Mirzapur2 #SarkaruVaariPaata
— Dнιgιρο∂нι 🤙 (@maheshroyaloo7) October 6, 2020
A few other tweets about Mirzapur 2 read, “Can’t wait to watch Mirzapur now after watching the trailer #Mirzapur2” Another wrote, “#Mirzapur2 ye to trailer hai picture avi baki hai.” A third tweeted, “Guddu Bhaiyaa will take MASS REVENGE.. End scene munna bhaiya aur rati bhaiya’ son ki watt lga rhe guddu bhaiya Next level HYPE. Can’t wait for #Mirzapur2”
Can’t wait to watch Mirzapur now after watching the trailer🔥#Mirzapur2
— Delisha (@iamproud_ofusoi) October 6, 2020
Munna bhai pans assemble 💥
King of Mirzapur 🚶#Mirzapur2 #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/Aje0fDxdNu
— Sandè🏌️ (@UrsTrulySande) October 6, 2020
#Mirzapur2 😍😍ye to trailer hai picture avi baki hai 😁🙂
— Shaurya pathak (@Shaurya05506595) October 6, 2020
Gatthi bhajaa hum rahey ye munna niyam same hoga#Mirzapur2 🤙🤙🔥🔥 https://t.co/0QJCa5uals
— Prince Lucky (@lakshman809) October 6, 2020
Waqt ki ulti ginti shuru 🔥 #Mirzapur2@YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @excelmovies @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @RasikaDugal @HarshitaGaur12 @mrvijayvarma @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sidpic.twitter.com/xGiZceCgxM
— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 6, 2020
The trailer picks up from where season 1 ended. In case you missed the trailer of Mirzapur 2, check it out here:
Mirzapur 2 is a Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai directorial. It has been created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The highly anticipated season will release on October 23, 2020.
At the time of going online, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 premiered around 30 minutes ago and garnered around 5 lakh views. What do you think of the trailer?
