Mirzapur 2 Trailer REACTIONS OUT! Netizens Can’t Stop Raving About Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi & Others

The question has finally been answered. Mirzapur 2 trailer released a while ago, and it is creating a storm on the internet. Is the trailer of season 2 living up to the expectations of season 1? Read on to know what netizens think about it.

The trailer of the crime drama that was released some time ago by Amazon Prime is sure to grab your attention from the first scene itself. Read on to know what netizens think of the trailer below.

Talking about the trailer of Mirzapur 2, one user on Twitter wrote, “शेर की उम्र ज्यादा है पर अभी बुढा नही हुआ है” BEENA TRIPATHI IS BACK.. Fire MIRZAPUR STORM IS COMING ON 23TH.. Eagerly waiting for this Masterpiece.. @RasikaDugal @PrimeVideoIN #Mirzapur2” Another tweeted, “Guddu bhaiya urf Langda Tyagi #Mirzapur2”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The wait is finally over, #Mirzapur2 outstanding Trailer Victory hand” While another tweeted, “Trailer dekhne ke baad lagta hai pehla season binge karna padega ab. #Mirzapur2”

A few other tweets about Mirzapur 2 read, “Can’t wait to watch Mirzapur now after watching the trailer #Mirzapur2” Another wrote, “#Mirzapur2 ye to trailer hai picture avi baki hai.” A third tweeted, “Guddu Bhaiyaa will take MASS REVENGE.. End scene munna bhaiya aur rati bhaiya’ son ki watt lga rhe guddu bhaiya Next level HYPE. Can’t wait for #Mirzapur2”

The trailer picks up from where season 1 ended. In case you missed the trailer of Mirzapur 2, check it out here:

Mirzapur 2 is a Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai directorial. It has been created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The highly anticipated season will release on October 23, 2020.

At the time of going online, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 premiered around 30 minutes ago and garnered around 5 lakh views. What do you think of the trailer?

