Mirzapur Fame Divyendu Sharmaa: "I Take My Job So Sincerely That I Tell Myself Not To Take Everything Seriously"

Talented actor Divyendu Sharmaa has consistently impressed viewers across geographies with his praiseworthy performances over the years. As Munna, the young spoiled brat and badass villain from Mirzapur, Divyendu has established his image as someone you don’t just forget about after the end credits roll in. For the audience, he has become an instant favourite and is all set to entertain his viewers with Mirzapur season 2.

Advertisement

The actor who essays the role of a hot-headed yet balanced gangster shares insight as to how he can perform spontaneously. He said, “I prepare myself well in advance. I take my job so sincerely that sometimes I tell myself not to take everything seriously.”

Advertisement

Divyendu Sharmaa further added, “My understanding of spontaneity is that it’s only when you do your homework and understand the character, you can be spontaneous on the sets, otherwise, your spontaneity will reflect in you as a person and not in the character. You need to understand the character completely, only then you can be spontaneous in that character.”

Divyendu Sharma’s back to back interesting and authentic performances have created a niche position in the entertainment industry. Capable of playing both ends of the spectrum, be it a comical role or a badass character, Divyendu will be next seen in a powerful avatar for the second season of Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharma recently played a pivotal role in the digital film “Shukranu” that deals with the struggle of a man after sterilisation. The film, set against the backdrop of Emergency in 1975, makes the point that we need to stop practising toxic masculinity if we want to see a gender-neutral society.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Oberoi On Bollywood Being Painted As An Industry Full Of Druggies: “I’ve Never Seen Such Substances”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube