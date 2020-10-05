Akshay Oberoi On Bollywood Being Painted As An Industry Full Of Druggies: "I've Never Seen Such Substances"

Akshay Oberoi has recently made a huge mark for himself. The actor who started off with TV has made a great place for himself in the OTT world as well. But it’s not like he has done only TV and web shows. The talented actor has been a part of Bollywood films like Pizza, Fitoor, Gurgaon and many others.

Advertisement

Akshay Oberoi, in fact, feels for Bollywood for the way it has been painted by media in the past few months. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many Bollywood stars found themselves in a trouble regarding the drug angle. People were almost made to believe that the whole Bollywood industry is a drug addict.

Advertisement

Recently Akshay shared his thoughts about the same. In an interview with Bollywood Life, he said that he has never seen Bollywood celebs taking alleged substances in the parties, “It’s so sad that this has become the image of Bollywood, that Bollywood is there, then drugs are there. Drugs are there in every industry, it’s just that we are public figures and people know our names a little bit, so it’s more exciting for the media to write about it, for the audience, too. Of course, we are entertainers, so we are also entertaining in that way, as in, ‘Oh…that’s what’s happening in their house.’ I’m sure that such things are happening in their homes (the audience’s), too. I’ve never seen it, I’ve been here for 10 years, I’ve been to a lot of Bollywood parties, I’ve never seen such substances that people are talking about.” he said.

He also said that he is worried that families will stop their kids from coming in Bollywood now. “Now I’m frightened about them that their families might stop them thinking that Bollywood is a very bad and drug-ridden space. I’m worried about them. And we could lose the future (Amitabh) Bachchan or Javed Akhtar saab of our industry because of the kind of reputation Bollywood has been given. It’s really sad to see what’s happening, but I’m one of those people who always feels that truth prevails and I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that eventually people realise that Bollywood is not a bunch of druggies.”

Akshay Oberoi who has surprised everyone with his performance in shows like Flesh, Illegal and more will be next seen in MX Player’s High. Calling Bollywood a soft target, he told the entertainment website, “Even in this project (High), there was absolutely no use for any such substances, it was all research-based. And as you know, too…you know better that I know…we are all really good, hard-working people in this business. We are all people who are just trying to make a mark and trying to out good work out there and trying to entertain audiences. Unfortunately, Bollywood can be a soft target sometimes, and that’s just what’s happening in the current scenario. I hope that the truth eventually prevails, but you know what really hurts is that finally because of the OTT space I felt like more directors, more writers and actors were coming into the business, who are really hardworking.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us known in the comments section.

Must Read: Atrangi Re: Dhanush Resumes Shooting Of The Film In Madurai, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube