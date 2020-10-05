Sushant Singh Rajput News: AIIMS Panel Head Not Answering Family Lawyer Vikas Singh’s Calls

A while ago, CBI reacted to the reports received by AIIMS, Delhi in the case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. Now, actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has opened up about his views of having a word with Dr. Sudhir Gupta who is leading AIIMS’ panel to investigate the case.

Advertisement

An old audio is doing rounds on the social media in which Dr. Sudhir Gupta is heard of saying that Sushant Singh Rajput’s could be a murder. But AIIMS’ conclusive report ruled out murder in the case raising many eyebrows.

Advertisement

In his latest conversation with Times Of India, Vikas Singh said, “To be honest, I tweeted my stand yesterday but I would like to speak to him (Dr Sudhir Gupta) before I take a final call. He is not answering my phone, what if he changes his stand, one doesn’t know. I will wait till I can talk to him.”

Dr. Sudhir Gupta on the final report submitted by AIIMS had said, “It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Yes, everyone doubted when CBI started its investigation. We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven-member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide.”

To which Vikas Singh also reacted by tweeting, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a new forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned.”

CBI is yet to make a conclusive statement on the case. It’s to be seen whether CBI favours AIIMS’ report, or adds another twist to the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case. Accumulating every informational till now, what are your thoughts on the same? Share in the comments section below.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Promotes Women Driven Sakha Cabs For Delhi Shoot Schedule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube