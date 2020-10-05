Sushant Singh Rajput BREAKING: CBI Finally Reacts To AIIMS’ Report

It was earlier in the day when Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the doctor who led AIIMS’ panel investigating late actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, clarified his stand in calling it a suicide and not murder. The alleged reports of tampering the evidence were also doing rounds on social media. AIIMS’ report was sent to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

Finally, there’s something from CBI on the reports they’ve received from AIIMS. As AIIMS has send the report to CBI, the officials informed, “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI.”

ANI took to its Twitter handle to share the update, “CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing, and all the aspects are being looked meticulously: Spokesperson, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, also reacted to the report presented by AIIMS. He said, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

In a report by News 18, producer Ssandip Singh also opened up about the same. He said, “I don’t know why we start reacting without knowing the absolute facts of the matter. As his friends, family and well-wishers, we wanted a CBI enquiry in the matter. Post that, the NCB enquiry also started. In the interim, a lot of people have spoken out of turn and made a mockery of an on-going investigation by a national agency. While I have read the statement made by Dr Gupta, I wonder why we are not waiting for the CBI to issue a comment or a conclusive statement. We are not ready to wait. The doctor has given his statement but the final word will rest with what the CBI’s enquiry report reveals.”

We just hope this ends soon, if not for us, at least for Sushant Singh Rajput!

