Pooja Bhatt Requests People To Stop Using ‘R*pe’ Word When Something Is Not Related To ‘S*xual Assault’

Veteran actress Pooja Bhatt is quite active on Twitter and never shies away from speaking about the issues. Recently the Hathras r*pe incident shook the country and the actress has been regularly speaking up about it.

Pooja Bhatt recently took to Twitter and talked about how people shouldn’t misuse the word r*pe. According to Pooja when the word is used by people out of context, it ‘deflects from the horror of all that r*pe signifies’.

“The term ‘r*pe/r*ped’ used loosely as a description & in context to acts that are not related to s*xual assault must stop. It deflects from the horror of all that r*pe signifies-physically,emotionally and mentally,” Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

Earlier talking about the Hathras r*pe incident, Pooja Bhatt had tweeted, “Devastating in every which way. Where do we go from here? Straight to hell. Actually no. We are as a species, already in a hell of our own making.”

Many other Bollywood celebs have talked about the incident and how we as a nation need to have strict rules to stop shameful incidents like these.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they r*ped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia.”

Urmila Matondkar shared: “Beyond inhuman when those who come into power by selling women’s grief r in complete silence over #HathrasHorror #MediaCircus silent #WomensRights activists gayab Selective justice of #NewIndia? #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia #betibachao??”

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote: “The UP police cremated the body of the r*pe victim of Hathras at 2.30 in the night without the permission or even the presence of the family . It leaves us with a question . What makes them confident that they will get away with this audacity. Who has given them this assurance.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote: “Hoping all of India is listening, watching and noting. @Uppolice #HathrasCase . #JusticeForHathrasVictim. I was not there, don’t know all the details, don’t care to make this a political hulaboo, my heart & soul hears & cries for #ManishaValmiki & her family. Police reforms from the ground up please dear #India. We’ve been carrying forward the British legacy for too long. #Hathras.”

