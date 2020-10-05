Aamir Khan is in headlines yet again. The actor gets trolled for several reasons many times. Recently he was slammed for meeting the first lady of Turkey. A few years back, he broke the internet with his intolerance remark, which became a major controversy. Now the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan has taken a dig at the actor. The reason is his latest ad.

Sumeet is a popular television actor, majorly known for playing the character of Sahil Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Now we are sure that you all must be wondering, why has the actor taken a dig at Aamir? Well, continue reading to know the details.

Sumeet Raghavan has shared a tweet in which he has taken a dig at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over his latest commercial in which the latter is seen goofing up with the pronunciation of Marathi surname ‘Shinde’. Check out his tweet below:

Marathi surnames are meant to be ruined in ads,films. @aamir_khan says “शिंडे” in the ad. How difficult is it to say “शिंदे”? And nobody knows the pronunciation?Agency,production house,client,script writer,assistants,post prod crew nobody knows?

This is the advertisement of PhonePe in which we’ll see Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt in the same frame. In this ad, Khan plays the character of Inspector Desai, and he learns how people across the country trust PhonePe to make safe digital payments. In this ad, Aamir says a dialogue in Hindi that means, “Who uses PhonePe, Shinde?” And it looks like the wrong pronunciation of Shinde has slightly irked Sumeet Raghvan. He writes, “Marathi surnames are meant to be ruined in ads, films.”

For those of you who have not seen the ad yet, check it out below:

Well, after Sumeet’s tweet, many netizens too slammed Aamir. Check out the fan tweets below:

It seems like Aamir Khan’s one wrong pronunciation has irked the netizens. We wonder how did Mr Perfectioninst not take note of this and go wrong? Well, we are just waiting to hear what will be his reaction on this? What do you guys think about Sumeet Raghavan’s tweet? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

