2020 seems to be a year of controversies, boycott and ban. After several movies, a lot of people on Twitter now wants to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, the same comedy show that makes thousands of viewers laugh their hearts out at home. But what exactly happened? Read on.
Advertisement
In the recent episode, Kapil’s team Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek played news anchors, thus taking a jibe at two popular news anchors who have been reporting daily on the Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood drug angle case. While the duo didn’t mention about these, they made fun of their style of anchoring.
The skit presented on The Kapil Sharma Show didn’t go well with many people. Hence, they started slamming the show with the hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. One person wrote, “I m not only
Advertisement
@KapilSharmaK9 fan but also one of biggest ever fan of @kikusharda We r seeing your show from so long. we are addicted as this was pure show. We have never thought one day you will initiate such a political agenda. Sorry. You lost a fan today
#BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.
Trending
Another tweeted, “#TheKapilSharmaShow #kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem, Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV.T hey are promoting show on controversy. Arnab haters will watch & TRP will come. Cheapest trick to mock death.#BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.
Another person tweeted, “#TheKapilSharmaShow ” @kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem Where Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV Now see This Shameless Kiku Mocking Arnab In TKSS.EhsaanFaramosh Haramkhor #BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.
Check out some tweets below:
I m not only @KapilSharmaK9
fan but also one of biggest ever fan of @kikusharda
We r seeing your show from so long. we are addicted as this was pure show. We have never thought one day you will initiate such a political agenda. Sorry. You lost a fan today#BoycottKapilSharmaShow
— Dr Mahimna Vasavda (@Mahimna_Ortho) October 5, 2020
#TheKapilSharmaShow #kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem, Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV.They are promoting show on controversy. Arnab haters will watch & TRP will come.
Cheapest trick to mock death.#BoycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/MPFZnFDNRH
— RAHUL SINGH RAJPUT (@itzRSR) October 5, 2020
#TheKapilSharmaShow @kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem Where Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV Now see This Shameless Kiku Mocking Arnab In TKSS.
EhsaanFaramosh Haramkhor #BoycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/gJbD1bajxc
— rohit sadhu (@iRohitSadhu) October 5, 2020
#BoycottKapilSharmaShow is produced by one of the most inhuman person @BeingSalmanKhan . So he try to took revenge from Arnab & Republic indirectly by showing this 3rd class show. These are vultures just trying to mock the real #JusticeForSSR voice by showing their true colors.
— 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝟐.𝟎 (@rabetdowney) October 5, 2020
The kapil sharma show has no right to copy against anyone’s will and make fun of him 😡😠 #BoycottKapilSharmaShow#BoycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/IYh69GSrxy
— Smriti Mishra(nationalist🚩🇮🇳) (@SmritiM43750973) October 5, 2020
They are promoting show on controversy. Arnab haters will watch & TRP will come. Clear political agenda to revive their film industry. Cheapest trick to mock death.
Shame @KapilSharmaK9 @BeingSalmanKhan#BoycottKapilSharmaShow#SushantConspiracyExposed#BoycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/QPe4vNZ0m9
— Anushka Sharma❤️✨ (@your_patakha) October 5, 2020
#BoycottKapilSharmaShow
This is disgusting …I used to be kapil Sharma fan bt not after this ..😡🤬 neither they care of shushant nor about the sentiments of Indian people
How can they make fun of #Arnab Goswami who is fighting reluctantlessly for #ShushantSinghRajput ‘s justice pic.twitter.com/5uFYMo4hUZ
— Aahana (@Aahana458) October 5, 2020
So far, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and others from the show have not reacted to this bashing.
What do you have to say about this trend? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING! Paras Chhabra Claims Pavitra Punia Hid Her Marriage: “Her Husband Messaged Me…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement