2020 seems to be a year of controversies, boycott and ban. After several movies, a lot of people on Twitter now wants to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, the same comedy show that makes thousands of viewers laugh their hearts out at home. But what exactly happened? Read on.

Advertisement

In the recent episode, Kapil’s team Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek played news anchors, thus taking a jibe at two popular news anchors who have been reporting daily on the Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood drug angle case. While the duo didn’t mention about these, they made fun of their style of anchoring.

The skit presented on The Kapil Sharma Show didn’t go well with many people. Hence, they started slamming the show with the hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. One person wrote, “I m not only

Advertisement

@KapilSharmaK9 fan but also one of biggest ever fan of @kikusharda We r seeing your show from so long. we are addicted as this was pure show. We have never thought one day you will initiate such a political agenda. Sorry. You lost a fan today

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.

Another tweeted, “#TheKapilSharmaShow #kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem, Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV.T hey are promoting show on controversy. Arnab haters will watch & TRP will come. Cheapest trick to mock death.#BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.

Another person tweeted, “#TheKapilSharmaShow ” @kikusharda is the same guy who got arrested for mocking Baba Ram Raheem Where Arnab Goswami Took Stand For Him On National TV Now see This Shameless Kiku Mocking Arnab In TKSS.EhsaanFaramosh Haramkhor #BoycottKapilSharmaShow”.

Check out some tweets below:

So far, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and others from the show have not reacted to this bashing.

What do you have to say about this trend? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING! Paras Chhabra Claims Pavitra Punia Hid Her Marriage: “Her Husband Messaged Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube