The Sushant Singh Rajput death case took a huge turn when the AIIMS Forensic team reportedly ruled out the chances of strangulation or poisoning. As per them, it is a suicide and not murder. Turns out, Rajput’s family, who have been firm on their claim that their son was murdered, is not happy with the AIIMS verdict. Read on to know.

As tweeted by the family lawyer Vikas Singh, the reports by the AIIMS Forensic team have not been received well by the family. He even questioned the organisation for giving a report in the absence of the body.

A News 18 report says that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has claimed that there is a foul play in the AIIMS Forensic probe. The family is even asking for a new forensic team to take over the investigation and redo it. Vikas Singh has even questioned the report submitted and is seeking answers to them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Singh tweeted, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned”.

The AIIMS Forensic team was a six-member group that was helping in medical opinion to the CBI. In their conclusive report that they submitted it was said that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and not murder or strangling. The team had recreated the scene from the day it happened. All possible angles were probed, and the report was made.

As per the AIIMS report, there was no injury on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, other than that of the hanging. There wasn’t any sign of struggle too. “It is a case of death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

There are no official announcements about the report made yet. Last week CBI officials also revealed that they have not come on any concrete conclusion and the probe is very much on. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actor’s tragic death is been probe by the CBI, ED and the NCB as we speak.

