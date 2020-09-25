Sushant Singh Rajput death case is mired with conspiracy theories. The late actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna accusing her of abetment to suicide among other things. But later, the late actor’s family revised the statement and said that it is a murder. Now the family is waiting for AIIMS report to come. The meeting between AIIMS forensic team and the CBI was postponed recently.

Even after SSR’s family revised their statement, the Mumbai Police, who were investigating the case at that time, registered it as a suicide case. After the Supreme Court’s verdict, the case was then transferred to CBI. However, the suicide theory is yet not dismissed and the agency continues to investigate as abetment to suicide case. The late actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh has issued a statement dismissing the suicide theory as he alleged that the actor died ‘by strangulation’.

Vikas Singh took to Twitter on Friday to express his frustration over the delay in CBI taking a decision in Sushant’s death case. He wrote, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

As the case is now being investigated by the CBI, two other agencies, ED and NCB are also investigating, the drug angle and money laundering case in connection with the SSR case.

The late actor’s death case took a dramatic turn after his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB. The actress has now filed for a bail plea for the second time. Her bail plea hearing was adjourned by the HC until September 29, 2020, and her judicial custody was extended until October 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, the sustained interrogation of siblings Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has revealed about the alleged drug racket in Bollywood.

