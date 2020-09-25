Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Vikrant Massey & Yami Gautam Promise A Hilarious ‘2020’ Wedding Siyappa

Netflix is on a spree to release some good Indian movies. Today, they shared Ginny Weds Sunny trailer featuring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. The trailer looks lively, colourful and a peculiar story of small-town boy and girl.

Many Indians can escape a lot of things but not arranged marriage. Ginny, played by Yami is in a similar situation when her parents bring her a ‘rishta’ of Sunny, played by Vikrant. However, she turns him down as her plan is to go love marriage, just like most Indians. But Sunny doesn’t want to give up. Then happens the biggest Wedding Siyappa we will see in this movie and it looks entertaining AF.

Netflix has described Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer, “A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; welcome to the headache of the year! Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is a free spirit who refuses to settle with mediocre. Enter: Sunny. He’s got cheesy romantic lines, witty answers, an aversion for risk and a determination to make Ginny his wife. But, the match is not that simple.”

About playing Ginny in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam said, “It was a blast playing Ginny as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone or anything ever let her down. Her mother, a matchmaker is hell-bent on getting her married and kya Ginny karegi shaadi? Aur kis se hogi uski shaadi? Aao aur jaano iss kahani ko, 9th October, sirf Netflix pe!”

Vikrant Massey shared, “While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in story for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for. I play a quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi in the film, which was a first for me. Aapko invitation aa gaya hai, aur moharat hai 9th October ka… aao aur dekho – the wedding (headache) of the year!”

The movie is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. It will hit Netflix screens on October 9, 2020. It is produced by Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Production. He is a maker of Tanu weds Manu (2011), Zila Ghaziabad (2013), Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017) and others.

Watch Ginny Weds Sunny trailer below:

