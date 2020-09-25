With the internet being a thing, nowadays, any interesting stuff goes viral in no time. Be it ‘Rasode Mein Kon Tha‘ musical meme or ‘Mein Ameer Hu’ meme, social media is a place to catch all the latest things in the market. Now, there’s a new mashup of Himesh Reshammiya’s Jhalak Dikhla Ja which is making noises all over Instagram. It has an interesting twist of WWE superstars like John Cena, The Rock and many more.

Yes, all the aforementioned pro-wrestlers would be seen crooning Himesh’s chartbuster song from Aksar. It also features CM Punk and Braun Strowman. The editing of the video is spot on and it will laugh out loud.

Check out Jhalak Dikhla Ja’s mashup ft. John Cena, The Rock and others, right below:

Isn’t it creative?

Speaking of John Cena, the pro-wrestler and writer will be part of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s episode of 29th September. He’ll be featuring as a lead interview guest for the respective episode featuring BTS band.

Apparently, as announced by NBC, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be celebrating a BTS week from 28th September to 2nd October. The episodes are said to be wholesome treat with the band delivering performances and having a fun time.

Meanwhile, John Cena is a superhero movie fans, and he has proved it time and again. The actor is all set to make his debut as one in DC’s The Suicide Squad. But looks like he is keen to play a bad guy for Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has shown interest fighting against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Recently Cena expressed interest in playing Sandman. Sandman is one of the most interesting villains or anti-hero in Spider-Man comics. Cena also gave us a glimpse of how he would look as Spidey-s nemesis.

On his Instagram page, John Cena shared a fan art in which he looks every bit powerful as Sandman. The actor didn’t give any caption to the image. But we can’t help but wonder that he is interested in playing the part!

