Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan are currently under the radar over the drug probe. The Bollywood beauties have been speculated to be involved in drugs. Several chats between these actresses and their managers/ drug peddlers have been obtained by the NCB. Summons have been sent and all of them will be questioned by the officials by this weekend.

Many Bollywood superstars, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan; have remained silent on the issue. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently broke her silence but was mercilessly bashed by a section of the society. That included actors like Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan amongst others. Now, it seems SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan wants to speak about it all.

Star kids are always under the radar. And when you’re Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, attention is inevitable. Something similar is the case with Suhana Khan, who has not even made her Bollywood debut but is always under the scanner. She has shared a cryptic post on ‘misogyny’ amid the on-going investigation on Deepika Padukone and others. Just not that, Suhana has termed it all ‘double standard.’

Suhana Khan shared an Instagram post that read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter captioned the post, “the double standards are scary :/” It remains unknown to why Suhana shared the quote, but many feel it is in connection to all the actresses being targeted.

Check out Suhana Khan’s story below:

This isn’t the first time that someone has pinpointed the bias. Previously, even actress turned politician Nagma questioned to why only female actors from Bollywood were being targeted. Soon after, information started doing the rounds that as many as 4 male actors are under the radar too.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be going for her interrogation tomorrow. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been called tomorrow as well.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, will be grilled by the NCB today.

