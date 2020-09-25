Deepika Padukone sent shock waves across the nation when her name popped up during the drug probe. The actress was busy shooting Shakun Batra’s next in Goa when all of this happened. She was sent summons earlier this week, and she returned to Mumbai yesterday. The Adipurush actress is expected to appear before NCB on 26th September.

For the unversed, several chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash went viral. The actress asked the KWAN employee if she had any ‘maal.’ The conversation then led to Karishma arranging for ‘hash’ for Padukone. The same evening, at the Koko Club, Mumbai – this drug was supposed to be procured. The rest remains history.

All of this information came out during Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Jaya Saha’s investigation. If a recent report is to be believed, several other chats have been obtained by the NCB. Some of the conversations between Deepika Padukone and Jaya has led the officials confused. They have in fact been wondering if someone else was using the Cocktail actress’ phone.

If a report by Peeping Moon is to be believed, Deepika Padukone’s lingo in the chats has raised NCB’s eyebrows. Everyone knows how sophisticated the actress is and that’s something that inspires the world. In contrary, the conversations include a local language. They also indicate that someone has been a regular consumer of drugs!

“The cuss words and local slang indicate the involvement of a third person or a regular consumer of drugs,” reveals a source close to the development.

Could it really be someone else using Deepika Padukone’s phone for procuring drugs? This comes in as a whole new twist in the case.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Ranveer Singh is said to have requested the NCB to allow him to be present during his wife’s investigation.

The Simmba actor claims that DP suffers from anxiety, and may face panic attacks. So, he wants to be around to ensure if she is okay. There has been no official confirmation to this news or any approval from the officials yet.

