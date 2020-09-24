Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Asks Sidharth Shukla If He Fought With Asim Riaz After BB13; His Answer Will Make You Make You Smile!

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to have a grand premiere on 3rd October. This time, we will also be seeing previous seasons’ most controversial contestants including Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entering the controversial house. Speaking about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, the dude enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His fight with co-contestant Asim Riaz also mustered many headlines last year. The Balika Vadhu actor has recently opened up about his fight with Asim. Read the full article to know what he has to say on the topic.

At the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan asked Sidharth Shukla about his equation with Asim Riaz. Salman teasingly asked, “Ghar se bahar nikalne ke baad aapka aur Asim ka muqabla hua bahari Sultani Akhade mein (After leaving the Bigg Boss house, did you and Asim fight in the wrestling ring of the outside world)?”

To Salman Khan’s question, Sidharth Shukla laughed and answered, “Akhade mein nahi ho paaya, sir, par social media pe thoda bohot hua. Everything was good. Bigg Boss wala nahi tha feel (Not in the wrestling ring, sir, although we did have a bit of a tussle on social media. Everything was good. It did not have the Bigg Boss intensity).”

In the press conference, Salman Khan also clarified that Bigg Boss is not a scripted show. The Radhe actor said, “There is a misconception that contestants are allowed to come out of the house in between, that is not true. The contestant only leaves the house when they get eliminated. You cannot script anyone, neither Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan or Gauahar Khan.”

While speaking on shooting Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan also revealed that he was apprehensive about it. The actor said, “I had a lot of apprehensions because there is a newborn in the house, Arpita and Aayush’s daughter Ayat and then there is Ahil and my parents, Helena aunty, etc. In case, we catch COVID 19, we might be able to fight it, we aren’t scared for ourselves, but it is about the family. So, if you have contracted COVID 19 and end up passing to your family members, they might survive it, but that tension of around 2 weeks of isolation or quarantine is very scary.”

