The Family Man 2 EXCLUSIVE! All You Need To Know About Manoj Bajpayee & Team's Recent Shoot

It won’t be wrong to say that The Family Man 2 and Mirzapur 2 are the most awaited shows on Amazon Prime. While the release date of Mirzapur 2 is yet to be announced, fans are yet waiting to know the premiere date of the second season of Family Man.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Iyer and Sharib Hashmi, the first season of this Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK show was extremely well received. In July, Koimoi had reported that Bajpayee has started dubbing for The Family Man 2 in Mumbai, while Samantha Akkineni is doing the same in Hyderabad. We had also added that the actors were yet to shoot for a patch work for season 2, and were unable to do so because of the pandemic.

However, we now have a latest update on the same. Koimoi has learnt that Manoj, Sharib and Shreya Dhanwanthary shot for the second season for three days last week. “Some in between scenes for season 2 were yet to be shot, and the makers were looking for an appropriate and a safe time to shoot that. They finally managed to do that a week ago in Mumbai. They shot for one day in a studio, and for two days they shot in an outdoor location but with all the safety precautions,” informs a source close to the development.

That’s not all, we have some more inside details of the shoot. “The scenes were a mix of action, some internal travelling and a bit of conversation scenes. All the artists have now completed their dubbing, and the makers are now in the final stage of post-production,” adds the source.

Talking about the release date of The Family Man 2, many speculative dates have been doing the rounds. However, our source confirms that a date hasn’t been finalised as yet.

Manoj Bajpayee made his digital debut with The Family Man in 2019. In the show, the much loved actor plays a seemingly simple middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balancing his family life along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Grabs A MASSIVE 100 Crores Deal With Netflix?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube