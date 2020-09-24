Mirzapur 2: 5 Theories Which Could Take This Show Ahead, Is Yours On The List?

Ever since Amazon Prime Video has announced the release of OTT’s most awaited web series Mirzapur on October 23, the anticipation and excitement amongst fans has gone beyond their wildest imagination. The crime-drama ft. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others left us at the edge of our seats with major twists and turns throughout the first season and a climax that shook us to our very core.

With season 1 leaving everyone gawking at the brutal massacre, fans have been coming up with their own theories of what Mirzapur Season 2 might have in store for us. Without any further ado, we’ve listed down the 5 top fan theories for each one of us who really can’t wait for the show to drop:

1. Guddu’s thirst for revenge

There’s no prize for guessing that with his life having turned upside down at the end of Mirzapur Season 1, Guddu (Ali Fazal) is going to be as gory as ever as he looks to avenge the death of his pregnant wife and brother. For all we know, he might even get to see him team up with a few rival gangs. Whatever it maybe, knowing Guddu, he is not going to take this blow lightly and might have a full plan ready to attack Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) with his entire might.

2. Sharad coming out as the main antagonist of Mirzapur

Season 1 ends with Sharad (Anjum Sharma) completely shedding his scale of a goody two shoes, we rather see him shaving his head while taking an oath to fulfil his father’s wish to rule Mirzapur after he is shot by Guddu. There are numerous speculations about his role and the most common one is that Sharad might join the bloody politics of Mirzapur. Seeing how season 1 turned out, anything can happen in season 2.

3. Tripathi Khandaan Ka Ant

The Tripathi khandaan has taken a rebel with almost everyone in Mirzapur and the famous family has obviously made more enemies than one could possibly handle. This family being constantly on the radar, Tripathis will be in constant danger from all corners. Final coffin on the nail might be Munna failing so royally on his last task, which can make things worse for team Tripathis.

4. Golu emerges as the David amongst the Goliaths

The always righteous Golu (Shweta Tripathi) suffered a great loss in the finale of the last season, so much so that fans predict that this time around, she will undergo a complete makeover and become everything that she stood against.

5. Beena Bhabhi will start it all

Season 1 of Mirzapur didn’t have a happy ending for a lot of characters including our very own Beena Bhabhi (Rasika Dugal). After the things Bauji did to her and made her do, it’s safe to say that revenge will be on her mind this season.

With so many exciting theories we can’t wait for the release to show us what else do the goons of Mirzapur have in the store for us. We request October 23 needs to get here, pronto!

