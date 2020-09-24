Arjun Bijlani ruled the era of television when it was cool. Starting his career with the teen-favourite shows like Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum, the 37-year-old actor has come a long way. His performance in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan has also been tremendously loved by his fans.

In his recent interview, Arjun opened up about the current debate of people looking down upon by the entertainment industry. He also opens up about his views on the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide investigation.

In his conversation with Hindustan Times, Arjun Bijlani said, “I feel that’s the general sentiment. Even fashion designers prefer dressing up a newcomer in Bollywood over popular TV actors. There are constant comparisons, and the perception is that Bollywood actors are superior. Even in online quizzes, where they ask you to choose your favourite actor, you’re mostly given options of film actors and not TV stars unless it’s a TV-related thing. For big brands too, TV actors aren’t the first choice. Even in reality shows on TV, I see film actors at times are given preference over TV actors.”

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor further added, “Your preferences can be different, but mediums can’t change your perception. A good actor performs equally well everywhere on any platform. Along with the system, the audiences’ perspective also needs to change.”

On being asked about his views on the ongoing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, Arjun Bijlani said, “Like everyone else, I’m also waiting for the investigation to get over. Whether it was a suicide or a murder, I want to know what led to this tragedy. But I don’t want to jump to any conclusion. I don’t believe in conjectures or assumptions and have faith in the judicial system. There’s too much negativity right now, and the focus, at times, seems to be shifting.”

Where do you stand with Arjun Bijlani on the above points? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani was recently seen in the web show State of Siege: 26/11, in which he had played Major Nikhil Manikrishnan.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Reveals Accepting A Paycut In His Salary & The Reason Will Make You RESPECT Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube