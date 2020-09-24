Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Mohammed Nazim Shoot For Gopi-Ahem Moments, Read DEETS!

Who thought after the Rashi-cooker-Kokila song video, makers would make part 2 happen? Everyone is excited as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will soon come up with a new story. A few weeks ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a promo and reprised her character of Gopi. Since then, everyone is waiting for more updates.

Well, there’s a huge update to all the ‘cooker’ fans! If you thought Gopi will return without her Ahem Ji, you are not a real fan. Actor Mohammed Nazim is returning as Ahem and Gopi’s husband in the sequel too. But what’s big is they duo has started shooting for the show.

Yes, you read it right! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will give you a glimpse of your Gopi-Ahem together! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammed Nazim are currently shooting in Mumbai. The duo already shot a few scenes together. Yesterday, Mohammed took to his Instagram page to share a picture from the sets.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor wrote, “Milte hai Jaldi tv par#Saathiya 2 soon#Allahterashukarhai 🙏🙏”.

Check out the post below:

Everyone’s favourite Kokila ben, played by Rupal Patel, will reprise her iconic character. About the same, the actress had earlier said that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 could not be complete without its Koki. The actress told Pinkvilla that when she was offered the sequel, she couldn’t sleep that night. The actress prefers doing one show at a time. However, she is also a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. But Rupal said that creator Rajan Shahi and SNS 2 producer Rashami Sharma has assured her that they will figure out midway for her to be a part of both the shows.

Meanwhile, the sequel will not focus on Ahem and Gopi. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will show us the story of Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain. The actors will play the characters of Anant and Gehna, respectively.

Meanwhile, SNS 2 is expected to go air on Star Plus from October 26.

Are you ready for some more drama, more cooker-rasoda moments, lots of entertainment and a daily dose of Modi parivaar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

