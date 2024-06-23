The wedding bells have rung for Sonkashi Sinha as she is tying the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. Meanwhile, her Heeramandi co-star Richa Chadha will welcome her first child with Ali Fazal, who is set to take paternity leave. Ameesha Patel also updated the fans on Gadar 3 and Humraaz 2; a lot has happened in Bollywood, television, and the web. Scroll below for the deets.

One of the most popular reality TV series, Bigg Boss OTT 3, has finally begun with some controversial contestants as participants. Bigg Boss 15 participant and a popular face of television, Karan Kundrra, reacts to participant Armaan Malik and his two wives for participating in the series.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel answered a fan’s question a few weeks back about a potential Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She said they will release the movie only when the box office is ready to handle a blockbuster. She has now spilled the beans on Gadar 3 and Humraaz 2.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding Reception-

According to Hindustan Times, DJ Ganesh, in an interview with Dubai Brew, revealed that the Bollywood couple will host a wedding reception at a posh Mumbai restaurant. He said, “Sonakshi has a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. I think 1,000 people are invited. So, I think it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 in the morning.” The wedding ceremony is taking place in Sonakshi‘s Bandra home today.

Ameesha Patel updates on Gadar 3 & Humraaz 2

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel held an #AskMeAnu=ything session on X on Saturday when a fan asked her whether she would be in Gadar 3—replying to the question, she also addressed her differences with Anil Sharma and wrote, “As said . If offered and if I’m super happy with my role then only shall I do it .. mr anil sharma is family to me and always will be. Our creative differences are for the betterment of the film but our respect and fondness for each other go way deeper then all this 👍🏻so yes if we are in the same page then surely will happily do gadar 3.”

As said . If offered and if I’m super happy with my role then only shall I do it .. mr anil sharma is family to me and always will be . Our creative differences are for the betterment of the film but our respect and fondness for each other go way deeper then all this 👍🏻so yes if… https://t.co/ebKViolKJR — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 22, 2024

During the same session, Ameesha Patel was asked about a potential Humraaz 2. She said that the 2002 sequel is in the pre-production stage. Patel, quoting Abbas-Mustan, shared that the script is ‘fully on’.

Script work is fully on for HUMRAAZ 2 as per Abbas mustanji .. my super cool bobby nein animal mein dhamaka kar Diya tho script woh level is needed which directors and producers are working on . This is all I know .. once I know more I will surely let all fans know https://t.co/E33PeFU13T — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 22, 2024

Ali Fazal to take paternity leave

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will welcome their first child in July, which is almost here. Richa will be taking maternity leave for three months, and now a Hindustan Times source has revealed that Ali will be taking paternity leave to help Richa with the baby. The source said, “Ali is going to wrap up all his work by June 30 and will then go for a break for four to five weeks to focus on Richa and their soon-to-be-born kid.”

The source added, “He will be wrapping up the majority of his Thig Life shoot before he goes on break. Only one schedule of the film will be left post that, and Ali will resume work on it in August. It will be the first film that he works on after becoming a dad.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan’s Relationship

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently the trending topic on social media and its contestants. People want to know everything about their favorite participants. Now, TOI’s report reveals that Sai Ketan Rao is in a relationship with actress Shivangi Khedkar. They reportedly met on the sets of the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachnewali. The source claimed that they have been dating since November 2021.

Karan Kundrra takes a jibe at Armaan Malik

One of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Armaan Malik and his two wives. Television heartthrob Karan Kundrra shared his opinion on the trio. In TellyReporter’s video, he said, “The premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going on, and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the ‘Bigg Boss’ house with both his wives. You are blessed.”

The Bigg Boss 15 player added, “People here are not able to handle even one, and you have brought two, that too to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days.” Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also slammed the makers for bringing them on the show.

