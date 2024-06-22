Shatrughan Sinha has finally posed for a happy picture with would-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal and even confirmed that the entire family will be taking part in daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. But is there a wedding? The veteran superstar says NO. Is there a Nikaah? Her would-be father-in-law talks about the same.

There have been rumors lately that the actress will be having a Nikaah with actor Zaheer Iqbal. But there cannot be a Nikaah without converting one’s religion. So the wild theories further added that the actress is converting her religion.

Now, Zaheer Iqbal’s father and Sonakshi Sinha‘s would-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratanasi, has quashed all the rumors and confirmed that there is no Nikaah and there is no conversion of anyone’s religion for sure.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Iqbal Ratanasi said, “Sonakshi will not convert to Islam after the couple gets married. The wedding will neither have Muslim rituals nor Hindu rituals. It will be a civil marriage.”

On the other hand, even Shatrughan Sinha, while talking to the media, has confirmed, “June 23 ko shaadi nahi hai, Reception hai jisme hum sabhi sah parivaar shaamil honge.” The superstar’s close friend Shashi Ranjan also confirmed the same to E-Times and disclosed, “She is getting married to the man she is in love with. It will be a registered marriage at Zaheer Iqbal’s house.”

Shashi Ranjan also confirmed that Shatrughan Sinha’s brothers are also flying down to be a part of this union. Earlier, there were rumors of the Sinha family not happy with the marriage and not approving of the union either.

But Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife and sons were recently photographed where the elated father posed with his would be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal. The reception will take place on June 23 at a restaurant in Mumbai.

