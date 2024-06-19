Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married soon amidst rumors of the Heeramandi actress not getting approval from her parents. Now, amidst all such wild theories, netizens have noticed that Sona has unfollowed her mother, Poonam Sinha, and brother, Luv Sinha.

To check whether the reports are true, we checked Sonakshi‘s following on Instagram, and she indeed does not follow her mother or brother. However, whether she unfollowed them or did not ever follow them is something we could not verify.

While Sonakshi Sinha‘s follower list does not include her mother, Poonam Sinha, and Luv Sinha, at the current moment, she indeed is following her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and brother, Kussh Sinha.

On checking Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha’s Instagram following list, we found out that while the father follows the Dabangg daughter, the mother doesn’t. Out of the twin brothers, Kussh follows Sona, but Luv doesn’t.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha’s close friend, Pahlaj Nihalani, commented upon the rumors of the family’s disapproval of the wedding and denied reports of them not attending the wedding. The filmmaker and close friend of the Sinha family said, “Of course, why shouldn’t they? He (Shatrughan) can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli (darling). Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota (There is no question of him not attending the wedding).”

The filmmaker further revealed, “As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete (As he said earlier, kids today inform their parents, not seek their permission for marriage). Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice 40 years ago. I even chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.”

Sonakshi Sinha’s pre-wedding festivities with Zaheer start on June 20 with a Haldi function at her Bandra home. We hope, even if there are any rife as reported, they are brushed away amidst the festivities.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shatrughan Sinha ‘Cried Like A Baby’ After Girlfriend Reena Roy Took A Brutal Stand For Their Extra Marital Affair – Here’s What She Demanded!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News