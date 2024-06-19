Imagine working all your life, attaining a certain kind of stardom, getting celebrated for your work, but not getting recognized by anyone? Not by your name atleast. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi faced the worst side of stardom recently on his 59th birthday!

On his 59th birthday, the versatile actor who rules many film indsutries across the country with his superlative acting skills, decided to record a fun vlog which had disastrous yet hilarious results.

So, while he was walking in public, people obviously recognized him and wanted to take a selfie, but they did not know they were about to get embarrassed soon. While Ashish Vidyarthi was on camera, he asked people a simple question: “What is my name?”

People who were excited to take a selfie with him a second ago turned pale. Ashish asked the same question to at least 15 – 20 people; they definitely knew him by face but could not tell his name!

He documented this fun video and shared it on his Instagram profile. The Kill actor received hilarious comments there as well. A funny comment read, “This is like relatives in a family wedding asking me “Tell me who I am? Do you remember?” Another comment read, “Your work will forever live in our hearts. What a fine actor you are, Sir !! Naam Bhool jayega, chehra ye badal jayega , aapka kaam hi pehchan hai jo hamesha hamare dil mein reh jayega.” One more comment read, “Villain kisi ne nhi bola me expect kr raha tha.”

The funniest part came along when people confused him with Ashutosh Rana. However, finally, there were some who called him Ashish and others who recalled Vidyarthi till a true fan named him properly.

Ashish shot the video at the airport, and his vlogging skills left us rolling on the floor.

For the unversed, the actor is even entertaining on Instagram with his vlogs and in shows with his stand-up comedy.

