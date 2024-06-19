Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry Zaheer Iqbal, but rumors are rife that Shatrughan Sinha and his family are not happy with the union. However, love conquers all, and hopefully things would settle down amidst the family, just like it did years ago.

Everyone’s favorite Shotgun and his sensational affair with Reena Roy was once upon a time talk of the town. Why? While the superstar had an affair with Reena Roy, he married Poonam Sinha and continued his affair with Reena Roy as if nothing had happened!

However, he was never in denial about his extramarital relationship. While reports suggest that he fell in love with Poonam Sinha while he was in a relationship with Reena Roy, he could not detach himself from Reena, even after his wedding with Poonam.