Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry Zaheer Iqbal, but rumors are rife that Shatrughan Sinha and his family are not happy with the union. However, love conquers all, and hopefully things would settle down amidst the family, just like it did years ago.
Everyone’s favorite Shotgun and his sensational affair with Reena Roy was once upon a time talk of the town. Why? While the superstar had an affair with Reena Roy, he married Poonam Sinha and continued his affair with Reena Roy as if nothing had happened!
However, he was never in denial about his extramarital relationship. While reports suggest that he fell in love with Poonam Sinha while he was in a relationship with Reena Roy, he could not detach himself from Reena, even after his wedding with Poonam.
In an interview, as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis, Poonam Sinha once said, “The truth is that I did step aside and gave Reena a clear field, but Shatru didn’t want to marry a girl whose fidelity was in doubt. I was aware that they revived their old romance after our marriage.”
But there came a time when Reena Roy decided to take a stand and do the dignified thing. She demanded that Shatrughan Sinha marry her despite having a wife and a family. In fact, Reena cut off ties with the superstar until he surrendered to her demands.
Pahlaj Nihalani, in an excerpt from Shatrughan Sinha’s memoir, opened up about his relationship with Reena Roy, being a close friend to both of them. The former filmmaker was quoted, “After Hathkadi, I was keen to repeat the same setup of Shatru, Reena, Sanjeev Kumar for my next film, Aandhi Toofan. But Reena said a firm ‘No’ to my offer. She said to me, ‘Tell your friend to make up his mind. If he gives me an answer, I’ll do the next film with him. Otherwise, it’s a no. I’ve made up my mind that if he doesn’t marry me, I’m going to get married in eight days.'”
Reena Roy’s demand left Shatrughan Sinha heartbroken. Pahlaj Nihalani narrated what happened further and said, “He (Shatrughan Sinha) called her up and cried like a baby. For the first time, I saw him cry; he was very emotionally involved with her. That was the one time I spoke up and told him, ‘Let go, let her get married.'”
Reena Roy later married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and had a daughter, Jannat. But they parted ways in the 90s.
