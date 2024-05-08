Heeramandi: "When Did We Promise A History Lesson?," Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On All The Inaccurate Stuff In The Web Series, Calls Out People Loving Bridgerton!

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi dropped on Netflix, people have been sharing their arguments and disagreements with the show that is based in the 1920s and 1940s in Lahore. The web series tells the story of a place in Lahore that was ruled by the courtesans, which actually exists in Lahore!

Recently, an additional director from the series defended all the criticism and trolling and mentioned that they had researched well and found out that these Tawaifs from Lahore were the highest tax-paying citizens of their times and were richer than Nawabs.

Now Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Fareedan in the series, has defended all the criticism and asked the audiences why they are expecting an accurate history chapter out of a show just meant to entertain.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress straightforwardly announced, “When did we promise people a history lesson? There are inspirations derived from places. Yes, Heeramandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you that we are going into the history of it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist who is creating a world for you.”

While defending Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha did not hesitate to draw comparisons with another show called Bridgerton and called out audiences for loving a fictional show but dissing her web-series.

The actress said, “These are the same people who will love Bridgerton also. But it’s a very fictionalized version of what it was. So, I think they should treat Heeramandi like that, too, and take it for the entertainment value. In no way is Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir trying to be realistic. He’s selling you the idea of a dream and a vision, and that’s what he’s known for. I think every filmmaker has his own style, and this is his, so I think they should treat the series as it is.”

For the unversed, Heeramandi has been receiving a lot of flak ever since its release for a lot of inaccuracies, poor story, and underwhelming acts. The web series is streaming on Netflix and earned 4.5 million views in its opening week.

