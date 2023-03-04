When we talk about Bollywood divas how can we ignore subtle digs and cold wars? Over the years, we have seen many new friendships in B- town but no one can undo the past, especially when we are living in the social media era. Today, we bring to you a throwback of when Sonakshi Sinha took a jibe at Alia Bhatt’s educational qualification. Scroll below to read the juicy details.

Sona and Alia worked together in the film Kalank which was released in the year 2019. During the promotions of Kalank, the special bond between the divas was evident. Sona never left a chance to praise Alia, however, the equation was not always cordial between them. Once Sonakshi had advised Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt to complete her education.

In Koffee with Karan season 4, Sonakshi Sinha graced the couch with actor Shahid Kapoor. The duo was rumoured to be dating at that time. During the infamous rapid round, Sonakshi went on to take potshots at her contemporaries including Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, it was Sona’s subtle dig at Alia that caught our attention. On being asked what her fellow actresses should have done if they were not in the film industry. As soon as she heard Alia’s name she said, “Alia should complete her education…” Ouch! That was really a sarcastic jibe.

Check out the video below:

Well, as they say, ‘All is well that ends well’, both the gorgeous divas now share a warm equation with each other and definitely have no bad blood for each other.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL and won accolades for her performance.

