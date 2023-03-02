2023 is proving to be a busy time for Ranbir Kapoor. The actor who married Alia Bhatt at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. While the actors are still adjusting to being new parents, Kapoor is also busy promoting his next, Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

With just days left until the film hits cinemas, RK is busy promoting the film at different events and on different shows. For the same, Ranbir, Shraddha, and Anubhav Singh Bassi visited The Kapil Sharma Show to talk about the rom-com and more.

In a recent promo shared by Sony for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we see the host ask Ranbir Kapoor if there are any close relatives or aunties who comment on whether Raha looks like him or his wife Alia Bhatt. Answering the question, Ranbir said, “Hum khud confuse hein kyuki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaise dikhta he, kabhi Alia ke jaise dikhta he… par achhi baat he ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhta he!” (We ourselves are confused because sometimes Raha looks like me and sometimes like Alia, but the good thing is that she looks like the both of us only!)

Ranbir Kapoor’s comment about Raha resulted in everyone on set erupting in laughter. Watch the promo here:

The episode was filled with more fun interaction between the cast of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and the crew of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Alas neither can the media nor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans comment on who Raha looks like as we haven’t caught a glimpse of the little angle yet. But if you had to guess, who do you think she would look like? Let us know in the comments.

