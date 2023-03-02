We are all well into 2023 and the year has already seen some good releases on OTT platforms and in theatrical release. And there are more to come too. Along with that, we are going to see some fresh new on-screen pairings for the first time. From Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna & Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday, here is a list of 5 reel-life couples that we looking forward to watching onscreen this year!

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur – Lust Stories 2

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will be paired opposite each other in this Hindi anthology. Angad, who will be seen in a romantic avatar for the first time, has always spoken fondly about Mrunal. The actor has always shared good chemistry with Mrunal even off-screen. Being a part of R Balki’s film, the duo is also learning the new nuances of romance.

Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey

Dream Girl 2: He is funny, and so is she and together they are going to be seen in a fun movie. Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will star opposite each other for the first time in Dream Girl 2. Both actors have been sought-after actors of the industry and have always looked good in any pairing. The movie will be released on July 7.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana – Animal

This is a pairing that could be quite uncommon. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana will be seen in Animal, a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters. It will be interesting to see this South meets North Jodi, who have been top actors in the industry.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan – Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino. We can already be assured that it is going to be a good-looking film. While Aditya is known for his spontaneous acting, Sara is usually seen in a cheerful role. It will be nice to see how this pairing is going to turn out.

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi – Khufiya

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, a pairing the audience are going to see in Khufiya, a spy thriller. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who created a pairing of Irrfan Khan and Tabu, Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor. And now for Ali and Wamiqa, the movie is worth all the wait and anticipation.

For whom you are rooting? Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna or Aditya Roy Kapur – Sara Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments section below from the above mentioned list.

