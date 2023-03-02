In the latest episode of Kriti Sanon scribbles, the actress is asking you to slow down and feel life as it is. We can see how Kriti Sanon is getting wiser by the day and this sage has a lot to share with the world. We have seen her outperform as an actress but she simply surpasses our expectations when we look beneath her face and connect with her brain.

Taking to social media, Kriti shared a beautiful video of herself, feeling the sun, sky, and environment as she recited a well written poem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While reciting the poem, Kriti Sanon says “While you chase one dream after the other, in this race called life. Where time doesn’t stop and the heart always wants more, take a moment to slow down. To breathe. To just soak in the sun and watch it beautifully set. Unplug the noise and just hear the wind. Take a moment to just walk, with no purpose. To smile for no reason and to just look back, at how far you have come. Take a moment. To love, to live, and to just be”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote “#SanonScribbles Take a moment Just….❤️”.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for several interesting films such as ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor & Tabu, and Ganapth with Tiger amongst many unannounced ones.

Must Read: Shatrughan Sinha Felt ‘Embarrassed’ To Enter Bollywood With His Looks & Spoke To A Plastic Surgeon: “Kati Phati Shakal Leke Aaraha Hoon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News