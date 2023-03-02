There was a time when casting couch had become a ‘norm’ for struggling actors. Swara Bhasker, Akita Lokhande, Ayushmann Khurrana and many leading stars faced it during their initial period. But did you know? Ranveer Singh was also once asked to showcase his s*xy side by a casting director? Scroll below for all the details!

Ranveer made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baarat back in 2010. But before that, Singh had worked as an assistant director as well as a copywriter in advertising. The actor left it all to chase his dreams and become the ultimate Bollywood hero. He indeed has reached his destination with films like ’83, Simmba, Gully Boy amongst others credited to his filmography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was back in 2015 when Ranveer Singh shared his casting couch experience. In an interview with NDTV, he revealed being invited by a casting director to his house in Andheri around 8 PM. The actor described this person as a “highly sleazy gentleman” who did not even bother to take a glance at his portfolio.

Ranveer Singh began, “I had worked as an assistant director and I knew that there are no takers for a 500-page portfolio. Mine was very impressive and people were intrigued enough to at least take a look at it.”

The casting director had made suggestions like being “smart and s*xy” and also being open to “take and touch” in order to get ahead in Bollywood. Ranveer quickly understood what the man was demanding and rejected his propositions.

Casting couch did not end there, Ranveer Singh was asked to at least let the man touch or see his genitals. “Later I got to know what he was interested in. When I said ‘no’, he was heartbroken like a jilted lover. I later spoke with other strugglers who said the man had made similar propositions to them,” he revealed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Sushmita Sen Suffers A Heart Attack, Shares Health Update With Fans: “Angioplasty Done, Stent In Place…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News