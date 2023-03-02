Actress Sushmita Sen – who has been winning hearts ever since she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 recently went through a major health episode. The actress – who has been part of films like Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No 1, and more, suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago.

The actress took to her official social media handle a while ago and shared the news with her 6.9 million Instagram followers. Sushmita also shared an update regarding how she’s down at the moment and what her cardiologist has to say about her heart. Check out her post below.

Taking to Instagram a little while ago, Sushmita Sen shared the shocking news of the most recent health update. Sharing a picture of herself with her dad, the former beauty queen captioned the post, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍”

Continuing further, Sushmita Sen added, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️” The actress, then thanking all for their love and good wishes added, “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏 This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋” She signed off in her usual manner by writing, “I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏”

Taking to the comment section of the post, many fans of the actress – including celebrities, dropped in ‘get well soon’ wishes and wished her a speedy recovery.

We at Koimoi wish Sushmita Sen a speedy recovery and loads of love.

