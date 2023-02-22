We live in times where the world has gone digital, while every coin has two sides…so is going the digital way. It is a double-edged sword, it brings the world closer but also there is a dark side if one falls for it. Recently, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain sharply reacted to it & called out celebs for promoting it.

While gambling is illegal in many countries, India is booming with this new online gaming culture, a quick fix to making more money. Be it for IPL betting, or a card game like Rumy or poker, there are apps for everything. To make it accessible to people, the marketing agencies are heavily investing on bringing celebrities on board to promote the apps & getting customers as young as teenagers.

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain doesn’t mince his words & always passionately talks about important issues on his social media. The actor tweeted, ‘So many celebrities promoting online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible. So many will bear the consequences, children….youngsters, and their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games.’

So many celebrities promoting online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible.

So many will bear the consequences, children….youngsters, their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games. — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) February 20, 2023

A lot of Twitter users chimed in & agree to this. In fact, a lot of them lauded Sourabh Raaj Jain for his words.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Whenever I see those ads, I think money is more important than any liability for the celebrities unlike you. But happy that you are the real hero who knows what to do and when. 🙏🙏 thanks for bringing the topic in. Hope it affects you. 🙏’

Sourabh Raaj Jain who is a father of twins did start an important conversation for young parents.

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Agree. Spending a long time in front of a screen playing games can impact a gamer’s ability to focus and concentrate on other tasks such as school, work, college, or study. And most important Addiction is one of the biggest DA of online gaming.’

Another wrote on how such games can become addictive, ‘It is such a responsible tweet from a celebrity definitely these online gaming gambling should not be promoted by celebrities coz it has a deep impact on youngsters and others. It’s addictive and can ruin them.’

Well, we agree with Sourabh Raaj Jain. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

