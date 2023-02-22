TV actor Sacchin Shrof, who’s currently seen on TV’s much-loved sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is now making headlines owing to her personal life. A couple of months back, the made headlines when he replaced Shailesh Lodha as new Taarak on the show after the latter left the show mid-way. Now if latest reports are anything to go by then he’s all set to settle down once again. Yes, you heard that right! Years after his divorce with Juhi Parmar he’s likely to tie the knot again.

For the unversed, the TV actor was earlier married to the Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan actress. However, the two called it quits in 2018. Juhi and Sacchin are parenting their 10-year-old daughter Samairra.

According to latest media reports, Sacchin Shrof is all set to give love and marriage a second chance as he’s all set to the knot on February 25. A source revealed that the actor will remarry a girl who’s not from the industry and has been his sister’s friend for a long time now. It was recently only when his family decided to take the step and get them married.

A source close to Sacchin Shrof’s wedding revealed to the Bombay Times, “The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully. It’s an arranged marriage.”

Further revealing more about his bride-to-be, the source added, “She isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. She has been Sacchin’s sister’s friend for several years. However, it was only last month that his family suggested he consider settling down with her. It’s not a typical relationship in which the couple falls in love first. Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion a serious thought. Everything has fallen into place, and they will soon be married.”

Meanwhile, Sacchin Shrof has also been a part of TV shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Balika Vadhu and others.

Team Koimoi sends Sacchin Shrof heartiest congratulations!

