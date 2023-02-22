Uorfi Javed, who is mostly known for her fashion statements is once again in the headlines but not for attire this time. The fashion influencer turned celebrity lost her luggage and had an unpleasant experience with a Uber cab driver in New Delhi. She alleged that her Uber driver vanished with her luggage while she stopped to have lunch.

While we wonder what the driver’s reaction would be when he would have seen her clothes from her luggage. Read on to know more about how the drama unfolded and how Uorfi left no remorse in calling out Uber on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Uorfi Javed posted a series of tweets where she complained about the incident and also said “Girls avoid using Uber”. On posting the first tweet, she posted a screenshot of the journey and said the driver was “completely drunk”.

The first tweet by the social media sensation said, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in Delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours, on my way to the airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car.”

Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India pic.twitter.com/KhaT05rsMQ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 21, 2023

Uorfi Javed did not settle to Twitter as she went on to call out Uber on her Instagram profile. While posting stories about the incident, she tagged Uber’s Instagram account in her video and urged them to make Uber in Delhi safer for girls. “Uber India please do something for the safety of us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later,” said Uorfi.

While reacting to the complaint by Uorfi Javed, the cab driver company’s support retweeted her tweet and apologised. While claiming to have a “zero-tolerance policy” towards the use of drugs or alcohol while driving on the Uber platform, the tweet read “We deeply apologize for the experience you had, Uorfi…We’ve duly addressed your concern and have sent you an update via the Help section of the app. Please let us know if you require any further assistance.”

