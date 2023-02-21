Applause Entertainment’s groundbreaking psychological crime thriller series, ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Series’ award at the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Through its bold re-imagination of the iconic British series ‘Luther’ within an Indian context, ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ cut through the clutter to deliver a highly acclaimed and compelling viewing experience.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series features a unique storytelling format and powerful characters, all set within a world of darkness and turmoil. The show follows a troubled cop’s relentless pursuit of the truth, amidst a gritty and complex crime landscape.

The show’s tremendous success is a testament to its ambition and innovation. In addition to being the most-watched Hindi OTT show of 2022 on Disney+Hotstar, ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ showcased the OTT debut of superstar Ajay Devgn in a highly applauded performance.

Deepak Segal, along with the team of Disney+ Hotstar were thrilled and honoured to receive the award at the event held on 20th Feb. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

