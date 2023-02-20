Nysa Devgan is unarguably one of the most loved and adored star kids. She is always in the news. Ajay Devgn’s dotting daughter is also known for her sartorial fashion choices and never leaves a chance to shell out major fashion goals whenever she steps out. Recently, she attended Bhumi Pednekar’s sister’s birthday party and faced an awkward moment.

Nysa, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media recently attended the birthday party of Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar and faced an oops moment in front of the paps who were outside the venue. However, her fans came out in her support, and also schooled paps that they should allow privacy to celebs and their kids. Scroll below to read the details!

In the video posted by Instant Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan opted for a chic look for the evening. She paired denim with an orange top along with red heels, and to complete the look she kept her mane open. Just before stepping out from her car, Nysa faced an awkward moment as her head hit the roof of the car. The video has now gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop reacting to it. Many came out in her support after she was trolled, and also requested the media to allow them privacy.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One of the users took a dig at Nysa Devgan and wrote, “Etna badaaa haadshaaa! Baap re! Ambulance bulaya.”

“Aram se plastic kahi tut na jaaye,” another one wrote.

“Yeh hamesha, nashe mai rehti hi kya maa baap ko itne ache he iske naam kharab kar rahi hai unka.”

However, Nysa Devgan’s hardcore fans came out in her support and bashed Paps for not allowing them privacy.

Referring to Nysa Devgan’s incident, one of the users wrote, “Y can’t people stop recording all this and just them be stupid paps.”

“Har waqt cameras leke kar muh me ghusa dete ho toh aisa hoga hi. Bus karo tum log.”

“At first you make them nervous and then you make fun of them.”

Many pointed out that it’s quite a normal thing and it happens with everyone.

What are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan’s incident? Is it fair to follow celebs and their kids everywhere they go? Let us know in the comments section below!

