Arijit Singh in the present times is one of the most iconic singers who has been ruling over our hearts with his back-to-back hit marathon. However, last year in December, the singer had hit the headlines because he sang ‘Gerua’ at the Trinamool-organised event. And people trolled him over the debatable political colours. Now, the musician-singer addressed the same at the Kolkata concert recently and left everyone speechless. Scroll below to find out!

Arijit Singh’s latest songs from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are going crazy viral. Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai have become the number one romantic and party tracks.

At the recently held concert in Kolkata, Arijit Singh finally broke his silence over his last year’s ‘Rang de tu mohe gerua’ controversy where BJP politicians slammed the singer over the usage of the lyrics. Now, at the concert as quoted in The Indian Express, Arijit said, “So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?”

Not just that, Arijit Singh even came to the concert wearing an orange turban to make his point even stronger. For the unversed, Last year at the Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration event, Arijit Singh was called to the podium and at CM Mamata Banerjee’s request he sang one line from one of his songs and it happened to be ‘Rang de tu mohe gerua”. However, as soon as his song went viral all over the internet, it came to the notice of the BJP politicians and they started to slam the singer.

After this incident, Arijit Singh’s long-scheduled concert in Kolkata on February 18, 2023, was cancelled. And reports were rife that the reason behind the cancellation was BJP and Trinamool Congress’s ill relationship. BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of getting offended by Arijit Singh’s choice of song as TMC has always had a problem with saffronisation.

The same kind of controversy broke out a few days ago when Pathaan‘s song Besharam Rang was released where Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. Well, what are your thoughts about Arijit Singh’s statement addressing the controversies?

