Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan’s collection is staying rock-steady at the box office with 996 crore gross worldwide! It will go past the fabled 1000 crore gross worldwide today!

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, on its fourth Sunday, saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected 4.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 4.15 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.10 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $45.72 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 515.67 crore (Hindi – 497.75 crore, Dubbed – 17.92 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 996 crore (India gross: 621 crore, overseas: 375 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Besides the leading three, the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller also saw Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal toles alongside Salman Khan as Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore in a cameo role.

