Shehzada is through with its opening weekend and in the process has gone past the 20 crores mark. On Sunday, the film brought in 8 crores* mark and that has pushed the total to 22 crores*. Of course, one expected a double-digit score to be reached on Sunday but with that not happening, the overall collections which have come in are much below expectations.

This is a film from which one did have good expectations right from the time it was announced. After all, it was after long that a family entertainer was arriving which also revolved around a family which had its ups and downs, with good action, romance and comedy angles as well. Moreover, it was the remake of a highly successful Telugu film. The choice of actor too was perfect in the form of Kartik Aaryan due to the loveable persona that he boasts of. The release date too was perfectly times around the Valentine’s Day.

Hence, it can be said with utmost certainty that the collections so far are certainly not in line with the expectations that everyone associated with the film must have been carrying. Shehzada does carry good enough entertainment quotient to it and had this been a solo release with no other distraction for the audience, the results at the box office would have been different.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

