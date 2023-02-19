Shehzada saw somewhat better numbers coming its way on Saturday as 7.5 crores were collected at the box office. On Friday, the film had collected 7 crores so there is some improvement in numbers. It was Mahashivratri partial holiday on Saturday and that also helped the collections to some extent.

Things would level out today though and hence it has to be seen how do collections turn out to be. The least that the Kartik Aaryan starrer film would be looking forward to is get into a double digit score, though it could well turn out to be touch and go.

For that to happen, Shehzada should have really taken off on Saturday with the score going past the 10 crores mark. However with that not happening, it all boils down to Sunday taking a leap, and a big one at that.

Shehzada had collected 14 crores and ideally that should have been the first day collections for the Kartik Aaryan starrer. The actor has seen last five films of his take a very good opening at the box office and this one was meant to further go up over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [14.11 crores].

However, the kind of competition that came from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and even Pathaan isn’t something that anyone could see coming when the release date was announced and eventually it’s more about the timing than the product playing truant.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

