Shehzada collected 7 crores on Friday with collections turning out to be better in the mass pockets. The film is a family entertainer and especially in the interiors the footfalls were better as this one has elements around family values with a 70s/80s masala feel to it.

In the major cities, there was a lot of competition that the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer faced from Marvel’s newest offering Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The franchise quotient has really helped the film do well, especially at the urban centres and major metros. Moreover, Pathaan is a well-established film and that further continued to attract footfalls. As a result, Shehzada did have to battle it out with both the movies from the last and present.

From here, the film needs to grow well over the weekend. Today it should see some jump owing to the Mahashivratri holiday. Also, there should be regular Saturday growth. If double-digit collections come in today, it would help set the Rohit Dhawan film for a much better Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

