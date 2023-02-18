Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is still going strong at the box office. Yesterday, we saw two biggies arriving in theatres- Paul Rudd led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada. Despite these two films, YRF’s spy thriller is enjoying a run of its own, and below is its advance booking update for day 25!

Released on 25th January, the film will be soon completing one month in theatres. Apart from the above-mentioned trio, it also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles along with a powerful cameo by Salman Khan. So far, we have seen literally every record getting broken by a Hindi film and now, even Baahubali 2’s lifetime is soon going to be a past thing.

Speaking about the 4th Saturday i.e. day 25, Pathaan is again showing a rise in numbers as advance booking of 59 lakhs has been recorded. It’s an impressive growth over yesterday’s 37 lakhs and before today’s first show started, 30,000 tickets were already sold. This is simply unbelievable that despite being in theatres for almost a month, the film is still enjoying advance ticket sales of over 50 lakhs.

Meanwhile, as per the recent report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be taking each other head-on in the new film which will be an extension of the YRF spy universe. The basic script of the film has been locked by YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra, who by the way made a rare on-camera appearance in the recently released streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

