Pathaan vs Ant-Man 3 vs Shehzada Box Office Morning Occupancy: It’s a three-way big box office clash at the Indian theatres and the competition seems to be getting tough! Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to be failing to gain momentum amid the mixed word of mouth, while Paul Rudd’s Marvel film is slightly better than the opening day. As for Shah Rukh Khan’s action spectacle, it refuses to stop anytime soon. Scroll below for all the details!

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s action drama seems to have been sandwiched between the other two biggies. The film largely depended on word of mouth while Pathaan maintained its strong run despite the clash and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, of course, saw the best opening out of the three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Shehzada is registering a morning occupancy in the range of 12-14% on Day 2. This is just as similar to yesterday and this looks quite a stressful scenario as Kartik Aaryan starrer fails to see any growth on the second day. Not a scenario one could expect from the movie of a star who’s fresh from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amid the pandemic and boycott scenario.

Pathaan, on the other hand, is having an exceptional run at the box office. One expected the film to face a dent with the box office clash but it’s standing strong! In fact, with morning occupancy of 13-15%, the film is not only better than Shehzada but is set to witness another glorious day at the ticket windows. Clearly, even a film like Ant-Man 3 could not affect its fanbase.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is witnessing a morning occupancy of 24-26% on day 2. The film is seeing a slight growth despite the mixed initial reviews. Only time will tell what the future holds in store for this Paul Rudd-led film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box office updates!

Must Read: Ved Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza Starrer Is A Mega Success With A Profit Of Over 300%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News